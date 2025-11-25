Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,009 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,861,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $350.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

