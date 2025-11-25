Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Tejraj Hada Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Tejraj Hada acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,191 shares in the company, valued at $640,742.45. This represents a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $375.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 24.62%.The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

