CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after acquiring an additional 596,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273,922 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.93.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $506.82 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.19 and its 200-day moving average is $475.23. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of -425.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

