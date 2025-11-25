iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
IJH opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
