iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.