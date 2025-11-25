Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 24,300 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,400 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 39.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,118 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $41,988,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,799,250.89. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

