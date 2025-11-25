Farmers National Bank Buys 522 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.0% of Farmers National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $304.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $284.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

