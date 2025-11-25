10,171 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,131.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 1,048.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

