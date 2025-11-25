Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Graco by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Graco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 68,084 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $3,806,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.The company had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Graco

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.