Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $452,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.21. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $348.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

