Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 22,042 Kornit Digital Ltd. $KRNT

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 111.7% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $577.41 million, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.79 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kornit Digital has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $28.50 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KRNT

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.