JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $319.76 Million Stock Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $319,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 439,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,935,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Wabtec by 6.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Wabtec by 22.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $200.22 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average is $199.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $577,104.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

