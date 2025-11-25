JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 603,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $327,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

