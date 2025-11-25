Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 161.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 239,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

