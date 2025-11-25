Magnetar Financial LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 30.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,583,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,914,000 after purchasing an additional 836,632 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in ExlService by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ExlService by 72.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 319,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 30.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 188,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.35 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wall Street Zen cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

