AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 2049103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AxoGen from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -567.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. AxoGen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $86,255.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,402. This trade represents a 97.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $2,839,945. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 287.8% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

