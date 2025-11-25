Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 107630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Bollore Stock Down 1.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Bollore Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

