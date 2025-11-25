Vertex, Inc. $VERX Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Vertex were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERX. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 42.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,533,000 after buying an additional 605,617 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Vertex by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex by 11.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VERX stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERX. JMP Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vertex from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

