Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.84 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,346,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $53,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 481.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $219,661.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,246.04. This trade represents a 31.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 11,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $192,748.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,950.50. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,719 shares of company stock worth $5,263,292. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.