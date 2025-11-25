Prudential PLC Acquires New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,137,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,980,000 after buying an additional 65,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,566,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,809 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $150.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

