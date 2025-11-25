Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Stock Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

