Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in CPI Card Group Inc. $PMTS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CPI Card Group worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 130.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.62 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman H Sanford Riley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $730,689.40. The trade was a 24.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on CPI Card Group from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price objective on CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CPI Card Group Profile

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

