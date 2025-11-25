Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $163.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.0833.

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $370,543,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,319,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,473,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,737,000 after purchasing an additional 613,124 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

