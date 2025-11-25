JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $287.89 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.52% of Comfort Systems USA worth $287,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $946.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $875.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. William Blair began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total value of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total transaction of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $14,491,878. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

