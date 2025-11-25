Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 9,806 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,753,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,735,000 after acquiring an additional 951,637 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.5% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,886,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 51.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 365.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

