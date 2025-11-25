NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.87. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 121,109 shares changing hands.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3,791.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.