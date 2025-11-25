NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $0.87. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 121,109 shares changing hands.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.62.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3,791.0%.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.
