Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and traded as low as $13.17. Naspers shares last traded at $13.3450, with a volume of 140,084 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on NPSNY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

