Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.69 Million Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. $FRA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,275,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 174,528 shares during the period. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 280,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 79.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 146.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:FRA opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.6%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

