Cornerstone Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

