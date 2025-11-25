Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.7% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 56.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.