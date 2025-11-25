Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,365 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $74,917,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,541,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

