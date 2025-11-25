Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price at $5.25

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.
Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.
