Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price at $5.25

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,021,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,241,000 after buying an additional 1,011,279 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 962.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,588,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,119,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 437,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 717,230 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 964,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

