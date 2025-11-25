Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 1.8%
NASDAQ PLAY opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
Get Our Latest Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What is a support level?
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.