The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth $170,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Bancorp Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.24 per share, with a total value of $110,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $214,340. The trade was a 105.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregor J. Garry sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $941,654.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,439.98. This trade represents a 10.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,716. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.