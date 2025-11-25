Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 361.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $151.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $2,432,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,438.40. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $5,241,237.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 370,577 shares of company stock valued at $46,235,199 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

