Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 54.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,984.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 408.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,998 shares of company stock worth $1,802,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $76.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

