Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 1,345 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $295,900.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $325,624.50.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $225.34 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,667,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,808,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,373,474,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after buying an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 78.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,704,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,384,082,000 after buying an additional 6,045,732 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,757,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.