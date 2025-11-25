Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 116.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,721.35. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,785.06. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,311,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.