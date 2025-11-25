SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Owens Corning by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 424,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,923,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $97.53 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is -48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

