Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in AECOM $ACM

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AECOM by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Baird R W cut AECOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.90.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.21. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

