Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 92,792 shares.The stock last traded at $43.1840 and had previously closed at $43.24.
Strive 500 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 615,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Strive 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter.
Strive 500 ETF Company Profile
The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.
