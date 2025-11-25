Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 92,792 shares.The stock last traded at $43.1840 and had previously closed at $43.24.

Strive 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 615,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Strive 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Strive 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter.

Strive 500 ETF Company Profile

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.