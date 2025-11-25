Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading 7.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $36.2990. Approximately 34,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 434,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $541.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -1.050–0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 288,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $301,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

