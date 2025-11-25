John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $36.2650. Approximately 284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WLYB

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.81.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.78%.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.