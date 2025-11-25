Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Major Shareholder Sells $217,725.30 in Stock

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Niraj Kumar Vovra sold 111,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $217,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,573.15. This represents a 66.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Niraj Kumar Vovra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Niraj Kumar Vovra sold 464,217 shares of Carbon Revolution Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,651.00.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Up 3.8%

Carbon Revolution Public stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,715. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

