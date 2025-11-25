Acrow (ASX:ACF) Insider Peter Lancken Purchases 64,278 Shares of Stock

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACFGet Free Report) insider Peter Lancken bought 64,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 per share, with a total value of A$67,427.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

