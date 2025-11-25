FleetPartners Group (ASX:FPR) Insider Robert McDonald Buys 10,000 Shares

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Robert McDonald acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.92 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,200.00.
FleetPartners Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $606.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28.
FleetPartners Group Company Profile
