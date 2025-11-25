BlackWall (ASX:BWF) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Buys 550,000 Shares

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$113,850.00.

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackWall alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 150,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$34,500.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 19,514 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,683.36.

On Thursday, October 30th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 86,021 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$19,784.83.

On Monday, November 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 19,465 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 per share, with a total value of A$4,846.79.

On Friday, October 24th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 48,318 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,190.81.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 28,112 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,943.66.

On Thursday, October 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 23,570 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 per share, with a total value of A$5,656.80.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 35,000 shares of BlackWall stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.26 per share, with a total value of A$8,925.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 38,089 shares of BlackWall stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$11,426.70.

BlackWall Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackWall Cuts Dividend

About BlackWall

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 133.0%. BlackWall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.