Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $119.13 million and $10.25 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,977.28 or 0.99700334 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 20,275,809,688 coins and its circulating supply is 19,594,600,419 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
