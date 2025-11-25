Visa Inc. $V Holdings Increased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of V stock opened at $328.37 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.