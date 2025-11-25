Cronos Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $10.62 billion and $27.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00004818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,184,115,001 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

