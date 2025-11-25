Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iRobot Put Options (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,574 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 6,506 put options.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 2,194.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in iRobot by 230.5% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 121,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 13.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 49,523 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iRobot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 235,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. Wall Street Zen cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 341,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,954. iRobot has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $145.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.00 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 296.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.